A $21 million expansion to a Temple manufacturing facility is now one step closer to construction this week.
Lock Joint Tube, an Indiana-based steel tubing manufacturer, announced its plans to expand its Temple facility Friday. The announcement came a day after the Temple City Council unanimously approved adopting a resolution authorizing a tax abatement agreement with the company for its expansion.
Company officials said the expansion is expected to increase the facility’s footprint by 37,500 square feet and add more than 30 new positions.
The Temple facility, located at 3601 Eberhardt Road in the industrial district, is one of several facilities owned by the company nationwide, with others located in Ohio and Tennessee.
“Temple has a business friendly environment that has enabled Lock Joint Tube to develop a strong foothold in the area with multiple expansions,” Mark Richner, plant manager for the company, said.
Company officials estimate that the facility’s expansion will help double its output capacity and accommodate between 20 to 25 tucks daily, with completion and operation in January of 2023.
The company said its products come in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit various needs. The steel tubes are used in store fixtures, office and school furniture as well as fencing.
City officials estimate the agreement approved Thursday evening would have the potential of abating about $89,600 in Temple property taxes over the next five years. The agreement does require the company to invest at least $20 million, and will go into effect once a certificate of occupancy is issued.
Adrian Cannady, president and chief executive officer of the Temple Economic Development Corp., said he was excited to see the company expand locally.
Cannady and the corporation worked previously with Lock Joint Tubing on its expansions and keeping them located in Temple.
“We are proud to support another Lock Joint Tube expansion in Temple,” Cannady said. “LJT’s presence and growth has helped to strengthen Temple’s manufacturing industry for decades.”
In July, Lock Joint Tube’s facility in South Bend, Ind., was fined $35,000 by the state following an inspection from the U.S. Department of Labor. The facility was fined for unsafe working condition, with machines not being guarded to keep employee’s body parts out of danger zones during operation.