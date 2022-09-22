Business leaders in Temple and Belton will host Manufacturing Day festivities in their respective cities on Friday, Oct. 7.
“With the goal of inspiring younger generations to pursue careers in this industry, every year on the first Friday in October many companies across the U.S. celebrate Manufacturing Day, offering in-person and virtual facility tours, manufacturing expos, career fairs, and other events for students and their communities under a ‘creators wanted’ motto,” Belton Economic Development Corp. executive director Cynthia Hernandez said in a news release.
This will be the fourth year that Belton will support the initiative from the Manufacturing Institute — an entity whose data indicates that there are four million manufacturing jobs needing to be filled in the United States by 2030.
“In Belton, there are several manufacturing companies creating jobs and utilizing modern technologies to produce distinct types of products,” Hernandez said. “This is an important industry in our community, in Texas, and in the U.S., also playing a key role in the global economy.”
As part of the Manufacturing Day festivities, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas — an agency that scheduled a career fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Friday, Oct. 7, at its Temple office — will offer plant tours and presentations to career and technical education students from the Temple and Belton school districts.
“We support our local manufacturers and believe it is important to showcase their products, modern technologies, and facilities to the younger generations,” Hernandez said. “We appreciate the partnership with Belton ISD to help us bring the students to the companies.”
Whitney Theriot, vice president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said Temple institutions are aiding in training workers.
“With a strong manufacturing sector there is demand for a skilled workforce,” she said. “Temple is fortunate to have existing pipelines to grow talent through CTE programming, training for incumbent workers to re-skill or upskill through Temple College, and proximity to Fort Hood.”
Both the Belton City Council and Temple City Council are both expected to issue proclamations in the coming days to invite area residents to join in on the Manufacturing Day celebrations.
“This is a great opportunity to recognize and celebrate with our manufacturing companies their positive impact in our community and the local economy,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said.
In Temple, there are 130 manufacturers — including Wilsonart, Reynolds Consumer Products, Palladio Industries, Temple Machine Shop and MooreCo — that support about 6,600 jobs.
From 2010 to 2020, these companies have helped drive the industry’s employment up by 28%, according to the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
“While our work focuses on attracting new manufacturers to Temple, our work just as equally focuses on supporting those manufacturers who already call Temple home,” Amanda Carlson, a spokeswoman for the Temple Economic Development Corp., said. “Through our talent attraction and retention initiative, Meet Temple, we work to increase the funnel of people considering a career in Temple.”