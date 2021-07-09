State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said he is striving to bring Texans property tax relief through three pieces of legislation that he filed on Friday: House Bill 223, House Bill 224 and House Joint Resolution 21.
The local legislator said House Bill 223 and House Joint Resolution 21 — intended to expand measures from House Bill 3, the school finance reform bill, that passed last session — would largely benefit disabled Texans and those aged 65 years and older.
“House Bill 3 provided school maintenance and operations tax rate compression for property taxpayers, where the state provides additional dollars to school districts in return for lower local school tax rates,” Charlotte Blakemore, Shine’s chief of staff, said in a news release.
However, some Texans did not see those benefits.
“House Bill 223/House Joint Resolution 21 would put to the voters again the option to extend the tax rate compression from House Bill 3 to those over 65 or disabled, so they too would see their school maintenance and operations tax rate reduced,” Blakemore said.
Meanwhile, House Bill 224 would allow residents to more quickly receive a tax exemption for a homestead they acquire.
Shine said current legislation requires homeowners to wait until Jan. 1 of the following year before they can receive any exemptions.
“House Bill 224 is important because homeowners currently are losing out on anywhere from a few months to almost a full year of their homestead exemption and therefore paying more than they should in property taxes,” Shine said. “These pieces of legislation will actually provide Texans with a lower property tax bill.”
These filings followed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation on Thursday that called for the Legislature to enter a special session.
“The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but … we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans,” Abbott said in a statement. “… I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass this legislation as we build a brighter future for all who call Texas home.”
Shine said he is glad Abbott sees property tax relief as an issue that needs to be addressed.
“I am thankful for Governor Abbott adding property tax relief to the special session call, it is an issue that is very important to me as well as everyone across Texas,” Shine said. “I look forward to working with (state) Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, (state) Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, as well as (state) Representative Donna Howard, D-Austin, on House Bill 223 and House Joint Resolution 21.”
House Bill 223, House Bill 224 and House Joint Resolution 21 are now waiting to be referred to a House committee to have a public hearing, according to Shine’s office.