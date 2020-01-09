Access to a portion of sidewalk along Central Avenue in downtown Temple was restored after having been closed off to pedestrians.
City construction crews reopened the section of sidewalk where Central Avenue and First Street intersected Thursday, after it was closed off when construction along First Street started.
City officials said the portion of sidewalk was closed to allow crews to remove a tree that would have been in the way of planned changes.
The sidewalk was closed for two days since work on the road started on Tuesday. Pedestrians walking on the Central sidewalk were forced to walk in the road to go around construction fencing.
By Thursday afternoon, a pedestrian path on the sidewalk was opened.
“Pedestrian access on Central will be maintained during the project,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “This is a downtown Temple improvement project that will reconstruct existing sidewalks to meet the current American Disabilities Act, as well as providing safer and more useable access to the improved elements of the streetscape we are installing. We realize this is an inconvenience, but we believe it is well worth it for the improvement and revitalization of downtown Temple.”
The tree cut down by the city was one of two that was located at that intersection. The other tree was not removed.
The roadwork along First Street is part of a project by the city to make improvements to the street between Central Avenue and Avenue B. In December the city completed the first section of the project between Avenues A and B, starting this new section of road on Tuesday.
This project, which will work on each lane of the road at separate times, is expected to stretch into the summer.
Simmons said the city encourages residents to be aware of construction signs illustrating the closed roadways and sidewalks. Pedestrians should not cross any of the construction barricades because of safety concerns, she said.