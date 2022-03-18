Temple’s City Council gave the green light to three items during their meeting this week, allowing for further development.
The items approved by the Council ranged in topics from the rezoning of land to the city’s west to annexation of a tract to the south.
The first rezoning case approved by the city was for a 3.45-acre tract that spans eight properties in West Temple.
Brian Chandler, planning director for the city, said the request is to change the land from its light industrial zoning to planned development in order for a range of housing to be built on the site.
The proposed tract, which includes 505 Turley Drive, is located between a warehouse for IFCO Systems US and a subdivision.
“It is currently zoned light industrial so we have been working with the developer to provide a product that was a good transition between the office warehouse and the single family residential zoning,” Chandler said.
Chandler said the developer is currently proposing to build 10 duplexes and two quadplexes on the property.
The rezoning request was approved 4-0 on its first reading, with Councilman Wendell Williams abstaining due to having worked with the project’s developer before.
The second rezoning request made by the city, which was approved unanimously in its first reading, was for a 1.7 acre tract at 605 S. Pea Ridge Road.
Developers for the property are requesting a change from agricultural zoning to neighborhood services. The change would allow for the construction of a retail center, with a possible family-owned bookstore as one of several tenants.
Chandler said the property could also include possible space to its rear for a trail along Hog Pen Creek.
The final item unanimously approved on its first reading by the Council was the annexation of a 95.27-acre tract to the south of the city.
Chandler said the property is located along FM 93, east of the Alta Vista subdivision, and is expected to later be rezoned for single family homes.
“It is adjacent to another neighborhood that this developer and owner have developed called Alta Vista,” Chandler said. “It is intended that this would be very similar after annexation and after rezoning.”
During the meeting, city officials did point out there were some problems with the annexation that they were hoping to resolve before the item came back for its second reading.
Kathryn Davis, the city attorney, said the city needs to receive the permission of Union Pacific Railroad before the annexation goes ahead. She said this was due to the company’s railroad line separating the tract from the city’s current borders.
State law requires land being annexed into a city to be contiguous with its current borders.
“There are some questions about it, which is why we were originally going to table it for tonight,” Davis said. “But we decided, since it is a fairly lengthy notice process, that we wanted to go ahead and continue with it in hopes that we can resolve all the issues and that way it will stay on track.”
Davis said that, if the problem with the railroad was not resolved by the city’s next meeting, the item would be taken off the agenda. If that were to happen, Davis said the property owner would need to restart their request.
The second reading of the annexation, as well as the two rezonings, is expected to take place during the 5 p.m. City Council meeting on April 7 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.