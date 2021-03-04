The city of Temple is set to begin a $44.6 million expansion of its water treatment plant to keep up with its growing population — a project officials described as one of the municipality’s largest infrastructure investments.
Council members, in a unanimous decision Thursday, approved a contract with Belton-based Matous Construction to expand the plant’s membrane facility.
“This is an extremely critical project for us,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “It’s one of our, if not the largest, capital project we will be working on for quite some time. It’s a very important project. We’re thrilled to get it started.”
The membrane facility — which has hundreds of large tubes filled with thousands of tightly-compacted straws that filter water — currently can produce up to 11.6 million gallons of water a day, according to the city.
The traditional water treatment facility can deliver up to 29.4 million gallons of water a day.
Combined, Temple can have a daily water production of up to 41 million gallons.
The expansion will push that daily figure to more than 52 million gallons, according to the city.
“As projected total daily water demands continue to increase, the city must increase the rated capacity to meet the increased demands,” City Engineer Richard Wilson and Public Works Director Don Bond wrote in a staff report. “This project will expand the membrane facility that also includes chemical feed and storage, clear well (storage) capacity and high service pumping.”
Temple is aiming to have the expanded water treatment plant completed by summer 2023.
“This is a big project we’ve been waiting a long time for,” Wilson told Council members.
The current membrane facility was constructed in 2004 because of Temple’s growing water demand. The water treatment plant, 4820 Parkside Drive, was constructed in 1957. It is on the Leon River and pulls water directly from the waterway.
Temple has an estimated population of 78,439, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2010, the Census pegged the population at 66,102. That is a growth of 12,337 people over nine years. New population figures are expected later this year.
The city recently experienced a high demand for water. City officials told the Telegram that demand skyrocketed to 36 million gallons during Winter Storm Uri last month. Normal winter demand is about 10 million gallons a day.
In a staff report, Bond and Wilson pointed to another recent high-demand incident: Temple’s total daily water demand exceeded 70 percent of its capacity in summer 2018.