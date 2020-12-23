Five business leaders recently joined the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
The 18-member board accepted the nominations of the five area residents, re-elected four current members and tapped new officers, according to a news release. Members serve three-year terms that begin Jan. 1.
The new members are Rebecca Briggs of Magnolia Real Estate; Rhonda Eggleston of Bryn Oaks Bed & Breakfast; Scot Hrbacek of Edward Jones; Trevor Smith of Farmers Insurance; and Brett Turner of Monteith Abstract & Title.
“We are excited about these individuals agreeing to serve on our board and as leaders of our board to further the mission of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce,” chamber President Randy Pittenger said. “They join a long legacy of excellence in leadership for the chamber and each brings unique experiences, skills, and perspectives to help our board and chamber grow and work to promote our community.”
The returning directors include Brent Burks from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; Terri Covington of Covington Real Estate; Belton Council member David K. Leigh of Shine Branch; and Matt Wood of the Wood Group of Fairway Independent Mortgage. This will be all of their second terms on the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, according to a news release.
“It is not only an honor, but a responsibility for us to each find ways to support our community,” said Covington, the current chairwoman of the board of directors. “Each of these individuals has been a strong advocate for our chamber and community, and they are all respected leaders in our community who are well equipped to help our chamber continue to support the growth and prosperity of our community.”
The board also tapped new officers for 2021: Wood will be the next chairman, Burks will be the chairman-elect, Jordan Samfield will be the treasurer, and Misty Baker will be the secretary.
Samfield is the assistant vice president at Commercial Lending for First Texas Bank, and Baker works for InHouse Systems, according to the chamber.
Officers serve for a one-year term in their position.