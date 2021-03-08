While last month’s winter storm did cause water shortages in much of the county and state, one community in Temple has still not seen it return.
Some residents of Southeast Temple’s Village at Meadowbend apartments have continued to live without water after it was cut off during the storm. Those without water have needed to drink bottled water and fill up toilets and baths from mobile water stations in the complex.
Brook Hefner with Village at Meadowbend said Monday currently only about 8 percent of the apartments were without water.
“When the storm hit, everything was shut down at that point, so as soon as we were able to we got water out the first weekend,” Hefner said. “(The plumbers) have been working as quickly as they possibly can be.”
According to some people helping the residents, the cause of the water being out was due to a burst pipe, which is still in the process of being fixed.
Terris Goodwin with Wake Up Temple said her organization has been helping those at the apartments, providing cases of bottled water.
The organization, Goodwin said, has also worked with the city and other organizations to get two portable water tanks for the community along with 5-gallon buckets so it can be transported. Even with these measures, she said, some residents have problems getting the water due to being disabled.
Goodwin said she received about 200 water containers from local businesses to distribute to residents, along with another 200 5-gallon buckets to distribute to residents.
“They are kind of the last apartment complex that has widespread water issues,” Goodwin said. “There is a high population of disabled residents out there, and luckily, we were able to help out with actually bringing water to them because they are unable to walk and get it themselves.”
The Un-Included Club has also been helping provide bottled water.
Jon Hall, a resident at the apartments, said he has needed to go out to the portable water stations and fill up his containers about three times a day.
To fill his sink and toilets, Hall had to walk up and down the street carrying two 5-gallon paint buckets filled with water and make similar trips to fill his smaller containers. Instead of showers, he said filled his sink with water to stay clean that way.
While he understands the reason for the water being out, Hall said that the fix is taking too long.
“They give you water to drink, and they are supplying water here, but I guess you just wait it out,” Hall said. “The only thing about it is they are not trying to do anything about that rent though. They want their rent on time, they are not trying to give any deduction on it or anything like that.”
Hefner said the apartment estimates that the work to restore water to the complex will be done by the end of the week at the latest.