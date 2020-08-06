Honeybees can calculate.
The intelligence of bees will be the focus of the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association meeting on Monday.
The event from 7-8 p.m. will feature John Swan, owner of Wicked Bee Apiary, a honeybee haven in Austin. Swan manages about 40 hives and provides training and hive management for other beekeepers.
“We will also be diving in and taking a deeper look at how honeybees communicate and make complex decisions for their hive,” according to a news release from the Master Gardeners Association.
This meeting — free and open to all ages — will be held virtually via Zoom. Register for the event at https://williamson.agrilife.org/events/
For more information, contact Kate Whitney at klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu or call the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office at 512-943-3300.