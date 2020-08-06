Bee

This bee was seen gathering pollen recently from a flower at a residence in Belton.

 Submitted by Josh Quinn

Honeybees can calculate.

The intelligence of bees will be the focus of the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association meeting on Monday.

The event from 7-8 p.m. will feature John Swan, owner of Wicked Bee Apiary, a honeybee haven in Austin. Swan manages about 40 hives and provides training and hive management for other beekeepers.

“We will also be diving in and taking a deeper look at how honeybees communicate and make complex decisions for their hive,” according to a news release from the Master Gardeners Association.

This meeting — free and open to all ages — will be held virtually via Zoom. Register for the event at https://williamson.agrilife.org/events/

For more information, contact Kate Whitney at klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu or call the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office at 512-943-3300.