Temple police will meet with residents at a coffee event Tuesday afternoon.
Coffee with a Cop, a regular event hosted by the Temple Police Department, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Starbucks, 6607 W Adams Ave., Suite A, in West Temple
“Come have Coffee with a Cop!” the department said in a Twitter post last week.
Temple police Officer Cody Close said officers of all ranks are open to talking to the community.
“This is to bring the community together to talk to us in an informal manner,” Close told the Telegram in November. “They can talk to us in a way that is not as intimidating as us coming to their house or them coming to the station.”
Close said no topic is off the table, and the public is more than welcome to speak to officers.