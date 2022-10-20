The site plan for an affordable apartment complex in West Temple was approved Thursday night despite strong opposition from neighbors of the property.
City Council members saw 25 residents speak out in opposition to the proposed project during the public comments period of its meeting. Despite opposition, Council members voted 4-0 in favor of the plan with Councilman Wendell Williams absent.
Speakers expressed concerns that the property, located at 8901 W. Adams Ave. just east of State Highway 317, would greatly increase the amount of traffic on bordering roads and endanger children attending nearby Lake Belton Middle School.
Resident Angela Bass said she currently has trouble getting to her house when school lets out as two lanes of nearby South Cedar Road are taken up by parents.
“We already have two apartment complexes being built on West Adams by the loop and one of them has 25 different buildings,” Bass said. “Now we are going to get 180 (apartments) right next to my house, on a road that only has two (lanes) each way. I can’t even get into my neighborhood because I am waiting on parents trying to pick up their kids.”
Caroline Wagner, another neighbor, said that she has talked to many in the surrounding neighborhoods about the project and nobody was in support of it.
Wagner and other residents who spoke Thursday afternoon asked that the Council hold the item until a traffic study could be done.
“I have sent you a petition with over 200 signatures,” Wagner said. “Those people’s lives, and their children’s lives, are in your hands.”
At the start of the public comment period, Temple Mayor Tim Davis addressed the crowd of residents and tried to clear up any confusion they might have had.
Davis said that, while he knew many in the community might not want the apartment complex to be built, that was not what was up for discussion.
Zoning for the apartment complex, Davis said, was originally addressed back in 2019 at a previous council meeting. He said that now, all the Council was deciding on was the proposed site plan for the project, which determines where the various building will be located.
The proposed project, which is on a 9.91-acre tract, will include seven buildings that contain a total of 180 apartment units.
Officials have said that of the 180 units, half would be set aside for those making between 50% and 70% of the city’s median income. The median income for a family of four people in Temple is $73,900, with 50% of that being $36,950 for the same family size.
“I know when those notices come out, you think that a change can be made,” Davis said. “The zoning change happened two or three years ago and there is nothing we can do about that right now. This is simply a site plan approval right now.”
One of the largest concerns expressed by residents was that they did not receive any notification from the city about the project this year or in 2019.
Karin Myers, president of the Sage Meadows Homeowners Association, said that she has kept every single email and piece of physical mail from 2019 and didn’t receive any notification from the city.
Myers also accused City Council members of hiding behind their monitors at the meeting and wanted them to stand up and face the crowd of angry residents. Davis declined to do so.
“There is no evidence that letters were sent,” Myers said. “I was thinking about this in a holistic approach. We have police officers here, if they give me a ticket and I don’t have proof that I paid it then I didn’t pay it. What evidence do you have that those letters were sent?”
Officials clarified that, while the city does send out notices to neighbors about proposed projects, those notices only go to those within 200 feet of the property line. Bell County tax appraisal records show that Myers is one of those who lives past this line.
City officials said that they would work on making information available to those who wanted it about which residents received notices about the development back in 2019.
At the end of the meeting, Davis said that even if the item was passed it was not the end of the road for the project.
“If the traffic impact study ends up requiring a light … and it is decided upon that the developer is not going to pay for that, then the development will not go forward,” Davis said.
Davis also thanked those who attended the meeting for their participation, even if they did not approve of the Council’s decision.
“We have had meetings like this where there have only been two or three people, and there have been more staff members than (residents),” he said. “We truly enjoy you being here because this is democracy and this is what we are supposed to do in a free society.”