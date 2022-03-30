Almost a year after closing for renovations, Temple City Hall will reopen Friday.
Alex Gibbs, spokesman for Temple, announced Wednesday that renovations of the first floor of City Hall, as well as the Parks and Recreation department’s administration building, 1701 N. General Bruce Drive, are now complete.
The two facilities, which have been under construction since last year, will open their doors at 8 a.m. Friday for normal operations.
The first floor of City Hall, 2 N. Main St., contains Temple’s City Secretary’s office as well as its permitting office.
Offices on the first floor of City Hall moved out of the building in early May, partially due to damages the building sustained during Winter Storm Uri.
Instead of just fixing the damage, officials instead decided to move forward with a range of changes to the building. Officials said the changes made to the building would make a better workspace for employees.
Changes to the City Hall include efforts to make the building’s first floor more spacious.
While renovations were taking place, the two city offices worked out of another downtown building at 1 N. Main St.
Employees at the Parks and Recreation department’s administration building, off Interstate 35, will also return to their buildings.
The parks and recreation facility has been closed for more than a year, since March 2021. Employees were forced to leave the building due to a remodeling effort by the city.
“Department employees were located in other city facilities during that time,” Gibbs said.
The departments in both facilities will continue normal operation hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.