Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $906.6 million in sales tax allocations in October, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to rebound strongly from the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses.
Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in October compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to October last year. It is expected to receive about $2.47 million, a 27.18% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced a healthy increase in its allocation. It will get $669,121, a 27.78% rise.
The total October allocations for Texas represent a 20.6% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.309 million in sales tax allocations in October, an increase of 22.10% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.491 million in sales tax revenue, a 15.42% increase from the allocation distributed in October 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $708,571, a 9.73% increase from last October.
This month Nolanville is receiving $164,723, a 31.8% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will get $62,674, a 33.59% increase from October 2020.
Salado is set to receive $51,534 this month, a 23.57% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $24,508 in October, a 22.7% increase compared to October last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $260,176 this month for a 8.88% increase from last year’s allocations during October.
Copperas Cove saw a 7.15% increase in October allocations over last year; it is set to receive $511,152.
Gatesville experienced a slight 0.26% fall in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $198,196.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $127,936 in October, an increase of 18.31% from this month last year.
Cameron is expected to receive $76,168 in October, an 8.29% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $78,591 this month, a 9.81% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $17,485, a 14.24% increase from October 2019.
Milano is set to receive $13,751, a 40.27% increase.