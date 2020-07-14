BELTON — It is all but certain that Confederate Park will be renamed.
The Belton City Council on Tuesday directed city staff to place an item to consider a name change and to have the parks board form a committee of residents to find new names. The Council will consider the item at a future meeting.
“I think the Council — the six white men and the one white woman — don’t want to really be the only ones who make that decision, so I think that’s where we’re at,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.
The Council agreed the committee the park board forms should be a diverse group of Belton residents that includes some of the Beltonians who spoke out on the park’s name.
The Council’s directive came after 19 people — 12 of whom wanted the park’s name to remain and the other seven wanted it changed — voiced their opinion on Confederate Park.
One person who spoke out against changing the park’s name was former state Rep. Molly White, who now lives in Zabcikville.
“Tearing down doesn’t not build up. Renaming does not heal. Only forgiveness and reconciliation can move us forward,” the one-term Republican legislator said. “So I encourage the city to not rename Confederate Park — rather let’s work together to build our relationships with each other.”
Retired U.S. Lt. Col. Marvin Bell pointed out that he and his wife were the only black people at the Council meeting.
“I know change is hard for people to accept, but change will happen. Either you lead, follow or get out of the way,” Bell said. “Changing the name is not going to affect the hearts and minds of people.”
The Council’s Tuesday discussion was triggered by residents Luke and Kayla Potts, the owners of Woodhouse Day Spa, Kona Ice, and Douglas Brito. They wrote letters asking the city to consider renaming Confederate Park. The Potts also filed a facility renaming application for the park and the nearby Confederate Park Drive.
Councilman John Holmes read the deed for the original parcel of land that the Ex-Confederates Association gave to the city on May 2, 1892. The deed states the “property shall be held in trust for all time to come for the use and benefit of the white citizens of the city of Belton.”
“A park with a deed that says for white use only punches me in the gut when I hear that,” he said.
Grayson said the city cannot wipe away the history of Confederate Park. She said the city of Belton should place storyboards to tell visitors the story of the park.
“We’re not going to lose that history. We’re not going to lose those lessons,” Councilman Craig Pearson said, referring to some people’s comments that changing Confederate Park’s name would erase history. “We’re going to honor that. But I think we’re going to move forward.”