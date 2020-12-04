The Temple Mall’s future — like many large, indoor shopping centers — is uncertain.
Online shopping has supplanted the traditional retail experience — and the coronavirus crisis has only accelerated that as more and more people stay home.
The city of Temple, though, is getting out ahead of whatever may be in store for the mall. It has started to rezone the property.
“This is a city-initiated rezoning for the mall and the surrounding properties,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said. “The reason that we are taking this step … is primarily is due to the recent adoption of our 2020 Comprehensive Plan and the future development plan that identifies this area as a mixed use activities center.”
The City Council Thursday evening gave its first OK to rezone the property to a general retail planned development district from a planned development. Council members will likely finalize the rezoning later this month.
“We’re trying to comprehensively address future development at the mall site and the surrounding properties to ensure future development is in compliance with the comprehensive plan,” the planning director said, adding Temple is aiming to ensure the property is a more walkable area with a variety of development.
The 2020 Comprehensive Plan envisions the Temple Mall area as a regional, mixed-use development hub.
“That was one of the primary reasons to move forward with the city-initiated rezoning,” Chandler said.
The current zoning, Chandler said, dates back to 1974. It does not have a base zoning or even require site plans, he said.
When the rezoning is finalized, the city will have several requirements for when the mall is redeveloped.
“Site plans would be required for new construction for the mall area,” Chandler said. “That is not just for pad sites. That includes individual lots within the mall.”
That will give the City Council a say in how the Temple Mall area redevelops, he added.
Council member Susan Long, who represents this area as part of District 3, said the rezoning was long overdue.
“Anybody who uses the mall much has seen it visually somewhat decline over the years, this is … a great plan,” she said. “We hope it will continue to solidify and bring the mall forward.”