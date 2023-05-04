Making kolaches

Carol White, owner of Kolache Kitchen, carried a tray of sausage pastries to a display case. White’s mom and dad, Irene and Mike Wassermann, opened the thriving kolache business almost 40 years ago. Carol will be discussing the origins and evolution of kolaches at the May 11 Night at the Museum.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

Central Texas’ favorite pastry will be the focus of this month’s Night at the Museum, a monthly event held at the Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center.