BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Friday issued a boil water notice after a main water line break on Sandlin Drive in Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision.
Customers affected live on Camelot Lane, Kimberly Drive, Sandlin, Ridge Point Lane, D & G Road, Kenny Drive, Johnson Drive and Grant Drive, the supplier said.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the order if lifted.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.