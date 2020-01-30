Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Killeen man to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.
Patrick Akuna, a retired Army command sergeant major who served at Fort Hood, was appointed for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.
Prior to retiring in 2017, Akuna served in every leadership position in the Infantry starting from Fire Team Leader to Division Command Sergeants Major, First Army Division West, Fort Hood and the Task Force Phantom Command Sergeants Major, III Armored corps, Fort Hood.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal. Additionally, he is a member of the Fort Hood Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. Akuna has completed all levels of the Non-Commissioned Officers Education System, the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy Class, and received an Associate of Science in General Education-Criminal Justice from Troy State University.
Akuna was appointed with three others.
Carol Ann Bonds, Ph.D., of San Angelo; Garry Bradford of Corpus Christi; and Darrell Coleman of Wichita Falls were reappointed to terms that will expire on Feb. 1, 2025.
The Commission’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. Additionally, the Commission encourages defense related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.