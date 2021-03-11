A nature-themed community park is expected to be completed in East Temple by late summer.
The theme for Prewitt Park was decided after neighborhood residents submitted opinions for the park, which is supported by grants from two companies. The park will be built at 1720 E. Downs Ave.
“We hope this interactive playground will help visitors learn about nature as they enjoy the amenities of Prewitt Park,” Temple Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said.
Residents who live near the planned park were given a chance to vote for the playground’s design, which resulted in a tie between two options, according to a city news release. Representatives from Niagara Bottling Co. in Temple broke the tie and selected the winning design.
Niagara Bottling’s philanthropic arm, Niagara Cares, provided an $85,000 grant for the playground, which also received an additional $26,000 from the Target Corp. Connecting Communities to Outdoor Play initiative.
The grants resulted from a partnership with the National Recreation and Parks Association, which provides resources to local park and recreation professionals to connect children and families to the natural environment, encourage physical activity and ensure the health and sustainability of our communities.
Last week, the Temple City Council allocated $39,000 to complete the playground and other park amenities.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said she believes the nature-themed park will be an asset for the community.
“Children love nature things….they’re very curious,” Morales said. “I think it’s wonderful that the community supports the park and it will be a safe place for them. I’m excited about all the park improvements.”