The incidence rate of COVID-19 fell once more Monday according to the Bell County Public Health District.
With the number of active cases of the virus dropping — now 242 — the incidence rate fell to 66.7 cases per 100,000 people. On Friday the rate had been 72.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county has now seen a total of 21,380 cases of the virus, with 20,730 recoveries.
“One death record was removed from our count, but one was also added, keeping the total at 408,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The added death was for a man in his 80s from Killeen.”