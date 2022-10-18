After two years of change due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Military and First Responder Salute by the Temple Chamber of Commerce will be an in-person event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
featured
Honoring veterans: Military and First Responder Salute will return to Mayborn center Tuesday
Tags
TDT Christian Betancourt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man indicted in hit-and-run death
- Robinson Family Farm fire scorches cars
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- ‘It was utter chaos’: Farm owner, patrons describe fast-spreading blaze that damaged vehicles
- Man indicted on weapons charge in golf course rage incident
- Undistorted truth: TC professor’s book, lecture magnifies ‘the real Custer’
- Community spirit: Temple High School homecoming parade draws crowd
- Catch crop: Team-oriented Halvorson relishes first TD from Temple’s busy TE spot
- Bell County begins Scofflaw Program for vehicle registrations
- Belton ISD superintendent up for raise