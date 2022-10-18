Military Appreciation Luncheon 2018

Veterans salute while the 13th ESC Color Guard posts the colors during the 34th annual Military Appreciation Luncheon presented by the Temple Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Post No. 133 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center in Temple on Oct. 30, 2018.

 Michael Miller/Telegram

After two years of change due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Military and First Responder Salute by the Temple Chamber of Commerce will be an in-person event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

