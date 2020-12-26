Several downtown stores stayed fairly busy Saturday, the day after Christmas.
“We’ve had a lot of people walk in so far,” said Lisa Jones, manager of Twice Upon a Clothesline at 6 N. Second St. “We have people out and about. It’s a pretty day. We’ve had a lot of phone calls asking if we’re open.”
The consignment shop has clothing, jewelry, home décor and other items. Most of the consignees are local, but the store draws people from as far away as California, she said.
“People clean out their closet,” she said. “It’s a 50-50 split. I always have men looking for clothes. They say there’s not much back there. We get way more women’s than we do men’s.”
Every week, the store averages putting out from 3-5,000 items for customers to see, she said.
“It’s like Christmas in here every day,” she said. “It goes through here pretty quick.”
Ambrie Dunn, sales associate for the Hub, 7 S. Second St., said the store had been seeing a good amount of customers Saturday.
“We are having a sale in one of our booths,” she said. “Hats and gloves are 20% off.”
Madison Sanchez, the Hub’s afternoon manager, said business tends to slow down a little after Christmas. People are looking for winter items, she said, before all the summer clothes come in.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday except for New Year’s Eve, when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she said.
Tori Laughland of Bryan said it was her first time in the Hub.
“My mom has been here,” she said. “She loves this store and she wanted to come back. I got a sweater. It matches my outfit that I’m wearing now.”
A 2019 political science graduate of Texas A&M University, she said she works in business operations and accounting for a Texas farm. When she comes to visit her mother, Christie Laughland, in Salado, she said, they will return to the Hub.
“It’s a cute little shop,” she said. “I will say, a one-stop shop, because you can buy for kids, women, husbands, brothers — great gifts.”
Across the street at the 2nd Street Emporium, Josh Smith, an employee, said business had been steady.
“Most days after Christmas, it’s steady, because people are getting cabin fever,” he said. “We had quite a bit of traffic last week. People today are mostly browsing around. People coming here are looking for unusual items. You go to an antique store, you never know what you’re going to find.”
This past week the store sold some hat pins, he said.
“I’m not sure what you do with them,” he said. “We get a lot of requests for unusual stuff. This time of year we sell a lot of vintage Christmas stuff, ornaments, Christmas cards, decorations.”