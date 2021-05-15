Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.06 billion in sales tax allocations in May, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas rebounded strongly from disappointing sales tax allocations in April. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported slight increases or decreases last month compared to the previous year. But in May, the counties and the municipalities all reported increases compared to the same month in 2020. Almost all tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw a big increase in its allocation compared to May last year. It is expected to receive about $3.017 million, a 42.08% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced a large increase in its allocation. It will get $736,135, a 45.70% rise.
The total May allocations for Texas represent a 28.4% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year and 21.9% more than in May 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.837 million in sales tax allocations in May, an increase of 47.38% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $3.411 million in sales tax revenue, a 51.17% increase from the allocation distributed in May 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $1.035 million, a 48.08% increase from last May.
This month Nolanville is receiving $156,637, a 62.35% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will get $75,520, a 62.61% increase from May 2020.
Salado is set to receive $70,802 this month, a 58.50% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $39,007 in May, a 27.24% increase compared to May last year.
Little River-Academy is expected to receive $12,711 in sales tax revenue, a 26.87% increase from May 2020.
Rogers is receiving $10,059, a 35.94% increase over last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $328,704 this month for a 34.12% increase from last year’s allocations during May.
Copperas Cove saw a 35.41% increase in May allocations over last year; it is set to receive $692,560.
Gatesville experienced a 29.96% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $266,848.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $140,920 in May, an increase of 48.27% from this month last year.
Cameron is expected to receive $116,672 in May, a 31.44% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $113,464 this month, a 33.72% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $21,894, a 2.52% increase from May 2019.
Milano saw an 85.86% increase in May over last year; it is set to receive $13,576.