A new facility proposed in southeast Bell County could provide more energy security for nearby residents.
The Commissioners Court approved the creation of a reinvestment zone for the Petunia battery storage project Monday with a vote of 4-0. Creation of the reinvestment zone is the first step in the project receiving a tax abatement from the county.
Officials said that the proposed $130.3 million facility would store electricity, with the ability to release it back onto the power grid when it is needed.
“The application states that the facility would operate in the (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) market, provide grid stabilization and provide local grid stabilization over the 30-plus-year life of the facility,” County Judge David Blackburn said.
County officials said the project is expected to store 230 megawatts of electricity at one time and will be located on a 25-acre property in southeast Bell County.
A single megawatt is the same as 1 million watts of electricity, with a single unit able to power between 150 and 210 homes at once.
Developers for the project said electricity, transmission equipment, inverters, substation equipment, ventilation and fire suppression supplies will need to be on site.
Officials said Monday that the only factor that they needed to consider for the reinvestment zone was if its creation could bring more employment or investment into the county.
Blackburn said that now the county needed to negotiate with the company behind the project to come to an agreement on what the tax abatement would look like.
“Historically, the court has entered into payment in lieu of taxes agreements under the tax abatement guidelines,” Blackburn said. “Approval of this second step is not guaranteed even if the first step of the reinvestment zone is approved.”
Officials said payments made as part of the agreement could be higher than the amount of property taxes currently paid on the tract, which is worth $342,864 and generates $8,369 in taxes annually.
Construction on the facility, if approved, is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 and be completed sometime in 2025.
County officials have previously expressed concern about proposed battery storage facilities, pointing to the possibility of fires that are not easily put out using conventional means.
Earlier this year, in September, Commissioners tabled a battery storage facility in the northeastern part of the county due to concerns from the public and officials. The proposed Big Elm Storage facility would have cost $178 million and stored about 200 megawatt hours worth of electricity.
In September, Schumann said there wasn’t as much oversight from the federal or state governments for these sorts of projects. This, combined with limited power on the county side, means agreements with these companies is the way to go.
“The only means that we have to engage these people is through the abatement process,” Schumann said. “If we don’t have the abatement process, all of these questions and all of this discussion is basically irrelevant because we don’t have the authority to require these people to have any documentation or review of what needs to be done.”
Commissioners are expected to vote on the tax abatement agreement at their 9 a.m. meeting on Jan. 23 at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.