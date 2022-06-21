Construction is underway in Academy ISD for a new high school — a campus that is being financed with approximately $60 million in 2021 bond funding.
The facility, designed by Claycomb Associates and managed by Weaver & Jacobs Construction, is being built on an 80-acre property at 1000 N. State Highway 95 that the district purchased last year.
It is just north of Academy ISD’s existing high school site at 602 E. Main St.
“Excitement is off the charts,” Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan said Tuesday. “One of the biggest things was to make sure that the high school was built in Little River-Academy, and that’s not because we’re anti-Temple. It’s not that at all. It’s that the people in the Little River-Academy area are very proud of the Bumblebee.”
Little River-Academy resident Nanci Kelly is among those residents excited to watch the structure take shape.
“So glad to see a new high school being built,” she said in a Facebook post. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Harlan, who was hired by trustees in 2019, previously told the Telegram how this highly-anticipated project will be completed in multiple phases.
“This (campus) is going to be something that this community can really be proud of, and hopefully this building will be here for the next 40 to 50 years,” he said weeks after voters approved a $79 million bond issue in May 2021. “We’re going to spend about $45 million in phase one and that will get our students into the high school. You may not see all of the classrooms completed when it first opens but as our growth starts happening we will be able to work into phase two and phase three.”
Although the Academy ISD community hopes to see students roaming the halls by the spring of 2024, Harlan has circled the fall of 2024 on his calendar as a more likely target date.
“We would love to be able to transition in the middle of the school year, but to make sure everything gets done without hurry, I would expect this to be completed in the fall of 2024,” he said. “That gives (Weaver & Jacobs Construction) the rest of summer to finalize things, because we don’t know if we are going to run into construction delays if certain things can’t get here fast enough. But it’s been fun to see the kids starting to look at the renderings. They’re like, ‘Man, it’s going to be so cool!’”
Harlan has repeatedly highlighted how the new campus will alleviate campus congestion for years to come.
“Building a new high school relieves the pressure at the campuses below,” he said. “As a district we can decide, based on enrollment, how many middle school students will go into the existing high school … and that just works its way down to the elementary school level.”
Zonda Education projects that Academy ISD — a school district that had 1,750 students at the end of the 2021-22 school year — will grow to reach 2,700 to 3,000 students for the 2029-30 school year. Its latest projection report was completed in the fall of 2019.
“There’s a tremendous amount of property being purchased and annexed into our district that developers plan to build quite a few homes on. That’s what we’re trying to plan for,” Harlan said. “People want to be here. We get a lot of out-of-state people coming in because of the (Temple) medical community and people are happy with the school districts. Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, Central Texas is the place to be, it seems.”