Eleven fires — mostly small — resulted from fireworks illegally ignited in Temple, officials said Wednesday.
The fires were quickly extinguished by Temple Fire & Rescue, said Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations manager.
“They were all relatively small and quickly controlled,” she said, adding that police responded to two structure fires.
Although fireworks are illegal in the city, the Temple Police Department responded to 128 calls about fireworks, Mackowiak said. At least one citation for a fireworks violation was issued as well as 15 written warnings handed out.
Mackowiak said the number of citations is likely to increase as those are still being tallied.
There were no shooting incidents reported to Temple police.
Increased law enforcement on Texas roads meant there were no driving while intoxicated incidents in Temple during the holiday weekend.
In social media posts, Temple Fire & Rescue advised residents that fireworks are illegal in Temple.
“BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR this Fourth of July!” Fire Chief Mitch Randles said in a video posted to the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. “It only takes a second for a firework to become dangerous. Fireworks can harm people, scare pets and animals, and damage property. Also, fireworks are illegal in Temple City limits. Celebrate without the bang, and be good neighbors to your community members.”
The agency also referred residents to the city’s fireworks show held Tuesday night at Crossroads Park.
“Instead of lighting up fireworks on your own, celebrate Independence Day at the 25th Annual H-E-B 4th of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show!” another post said.
Other Central Texas departments reported multiple fireworks calls.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers responded to a total of 162 fireworks-related calls for service from Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday. During that time frame, KPD had a total of 712 calls for service, she said.
The Killeen Fire Department responded to five small grass fires and seven dumpster fires between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said there were a total of 89 calls for service related to fireworks Tuesday night. There were 89 warnings issued.
“One of the warnings resulted in a citation because the officer had to return to the residence within 10 minutes of the warning,” Stewart said.
The Copperas Cove Police Department received 34 fireworks calls, spokeswoman Lt. Krystal Baker said.
FME News Service contributed to this report.