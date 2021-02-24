BELTON — After a month long search, Bell County will need to wait a bit longer before the head of its elections department is named.
Cold and icy weather last week has pushed back the confirmation of a new elections administrator. The Commissioners Court is now set to vote on appointing Matthew Dutton, the current interim elections administrator, to the job on Monday.
Dutton, who has worked at the elections department in the county for about 10 years, took over for former administrator Melinda Luedecke after she left in August.
Dutton said he was excited to be given the chance to take over the department after working his way up over the years.
“I’ve worked from the beginning aspect of being aspect as an elections clerk, to being the chief deputy to now being the elections administrator,” Dutton said. “It’s a big responsibility but I find enjoyment in. Some people find it stressful and it is, but it is also very rewarding.”
While it is a tough job, Dutton said he was not intimidated after working through the challenging elections of 2016 and 2020.
County Judge David Blackburn said in a December meeting of the Bell County Elections Commission that he had encouraged Dutton to apply for the job.
While he did encourage Dutton, Blackburn said he did think looking at a wider range of applicants was beneficial for the position.
Dutton said one thing he plans to focus on as administrator is preparing the county for projected growth along with the results of the 2020 Census.
“But as we go forward that is one of our biggest things, being able to kind of adapt how people are able to access voting sites in a more convenient way,” Dutton said. “But I know that we are not getting any smaller, we are getting bigger.”
Commissioners will vote on Dutton’s appointment during their next meeting, which will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.