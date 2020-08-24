City officials announced Monday that its Discover Temple campaign received a state recognition earlier this month.
The campaign, operated by the marketing and communications department, was recognized by the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus. It received second place in the “People’s Choice” category for tourism branding and advertising.
The awards were presented during the association’s annual “Idea Fair” conference on Aug. 12, which was held virtually this year.
“We are actively positioning Temple as a premiere visitor destination,” Teresa Anderson, city of Temple Destination marketing manager, said. “Development of attractive and branded print materials is part of that process.”
Discover Temple is the city’s brand to help encourage tourism to the city, hoping to market several sections of the community such as lodging, restaurants and recreation.
The goal of the fair is to promote excellence in marketing, city officials said, along with generating awareness of work done by association members.
Jodi Willard, the association’s Idea Fair chairman, said this year saw a total of 119 entries in the competition, a new record.
“The winners encountered strong competition and these awards are well-deserved,” she said.