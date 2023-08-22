Belton City Council is slated to adopt its proposed 2024 annual budget of $47.9 million in revenue and $45.8 million in expenditures on Sept. 12 after a public hearing was held Tuesday.
About $23.2 million will be budgeted in expenditures for the general fund, $13.9 million for the water and sewer fund, $3 million for the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone fund, $2 million for the Belton Economic Development Corporation fund, $1.2 million for the debt service fund, $954,190 for information technology, $759.460 for the drainage fund, $449,460 for building maintenance and $344,350 for the hotel/motel tax fund.
“For those of you out there who are taking notes, this is a very important time for the city,” Belton Mayor David K. Leigh said during a meeting on Tuesday. “Even though it sounds boring and there are a lot of numbers, this is how we pay to pave the streets, that the water runs and all those things. The No. 1 thing people are concerned about is your safety. After that is quality of life. You don’t have safety or quality of life without doing this.”
The $2.2 billion in total taxable value of property in Belton — a 19.2% increase from the 2022 adjusted taxable value of $1.8 billion — is expected to provide nearly $13 million in resources after Council members discussed a proposed fiscal year 2024 tax rate of 53.26 cents per $100 earlier this month.
“The $351,212,880 increase in total property value can be broken down into two components: existing property and new property,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said. “The value of existing property rose by $246,990,661 from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. New property contributed $104,222,269 to the total.”
“The average taxable value of a single-family home in the city of Belton increased from $240,103 in 2022 to $273,091 in 2023,” Rodgers said during a meeting earlier this month. “The city of Belton property tax paid on the average home at last year’s tax rate was $1,405. The average homeowner would pay $1,475 in city property taxes if a $0.54 tax rate is adopted for (fiscal year) 2024 — an increase of $70 for the year.”
However, if the proposed tax rate of 53.26 cents per $100 is adopted it would mean an increase of $49.88 for the year for the average home.
The other calculated rates for fiscal year 2024 are 52.32 cents per $100 for the no-new-revenue tax rate, 54 cents per $100 for the voter-approval rate, and 55.17 cents per $100 for the de minimis rate, according to the city of Belton.
“The no-new-revenue tax rate is the rate that, when applied to the current year value, will raise an equal amount of revenue from the same properties as last year,” Rodgers said. “The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that the city can adopt without holding an election, unless the de minimis rate exceeds the voter-approval rate. The de minimis rate is the rate that would generate an additional $500,000 for operations and maintenance plus the current debt rate.”
Although a tax rate of 53.26 cents would be a decrease from the previous year — 58.5 cents per $100 of taxable value — city staffers are confident that it will help generate enough revenue for its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
Adoption for the fiscal year 2024 budget will be held during a Belton City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
“This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $910,330 or $8.49% and of that amount $555,087 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year,” a city of Belton document said.