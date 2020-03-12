BELTON — Bell County Judge David Blackburn stressed Thursday afternoon that there are no reported cases of COVID-19 — but officials are bracing for it.
“We fully recognize, and expect, that situation to change,” Blackburn said during a news conference at the Central Texas Council of Governments, 2180 N. Main St.
Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said some Bell County residents have been tested for the coronavirus and results have been negative. She did not say how many residents have been tested.
“However, at this time, and with no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bell County, we are continuing to urge residents to follow the federal and state and local health district guidelines with regard to mitigation of the COVID-19 virus, which is to continue to be vigilant in their personal hygiene practices and to stay home if they get sick,” the county judge said.
If a coronavirus case is confirmed in Bell County, Robinson-Chadwell said the health district will alert all local governments and other partners.
“Then we will immediately notify the public,” she said. “We use our social media, website and I have a mass media email release that I put information out through, and I do that on a regular basis. So that would be our method to notifying the public to get information out as quickly as possible.”
Blackburn unveiled a new action plan for dealing with the coronavirus when a case is ultimately confirmed here. It mirrors the Belton Independent School District’s three-level alert system to make communication clearer and easier to understand.
Stage 1 — which is where the county is right now — is that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 here.
Blackburn said the Stage 1 recommendations are the ones people have heard in recent weeks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the state of Texas: Stay home if you sick; avoid contract with sick people; avoid touching your face; cover your cough and sneezes and toss the tissue; wash your hands with soap and water regularly; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects; and do not travel to areas with active community spread of the disease.
Stage 2 would be activated if there is a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Bell County.
“All of the Stage 1 measures would apply and continue to apply. In addition to that, the health district would be recommending actively practicing social distancing, which is whenever possible maintain six feet of distance from other persons,” the county judge explained. “We will also be recommending avoiding physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings to the extent that you can.”
Stage 3 would be the active spreading of COVID-19 throughout Bell County.
“All of Stage 1 and Stage 2 measures would be in effect if that occurs,” Blackburn explained. “In addition to that, the county along with and collaboration with the Bell County Public Health District may issue orders restricting or prohibiting mass gatherings and or the movement of people across the county.”
COVID-19 could impact the county government operations, including the court system. Blackburn told the Telegram he has been talking to all of the judges at the Bell County Justice Center about possibly impacting the courts.
“I have had some discussions with the judges as late as just a couple of hours ago about this plan and operational concerns and issues that might be at the Justice Center,” Blackburn said. “Again, we’ll work through the plan and address those issues as they arise.”
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange told the Telegram that he is taking a proactive stance for a potential outbreak at the Bell County Jail.
“We’re planning on the worst case scenario, and hoping for the best,” Lange said.
Infected inmates, the sheriff explained, would be taken to four cells that have air funneled outside of the building. But that may not be enough if there are more than four cases in the jail, Lange said. At that point, inmates would have to be taken to local hospitals for care, and be monitored by deputies.
Like the county and other local entities, Col. Jason Wesbrock, the garrison commander, said Fort Hood is monitoring COVID-19.
The county judge offered some advice to residents.
“One of the things that I want to underscore and underline is that there are no reported cases in Bell County,” Blackburn said. “And the second thing I would underscore for the general public is these personal hygiene measures that we have been repetitive about, so far, are the most effective way to mitigate the transmission of the virus, and we would encourage everybody to continue to practice those personal hygiene measures.”
“And remain calm,” he added. “That’s also important in this process.”
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.