BELTON — A pair of construction projects in the Belton Independent School District have reached key milestones.
Jarrod Sterzinger, an architect with Austin-based O’Connell Robertson Architects, told the Belton school board Monday that Lake Belton High School, 9809 Prairie View Road in Temple, is about 85 percent complete while the orchestra addition at Belton High School is 55 percent complete.
“As we move forward in both projects, it is a really exciting time,” Sterzinger said. “Those final touches are starting to appear on the projects.”
Lake Belton High School — Belton ISD’s second comprehensive high school — is starting to come to life, he said.
“As you start walking around the building, you’ll see in the gymnasium they’re starting to install the flooring and the walls; colors are starting to take shape in those spaces,” Sterzinger said. “It’s starting to feel like a finished and occupied facility in those areas. As we move into the commons, you’re starting to see work starting to come into play — not only in the science rooms, but those features where students can perch, work on their computer, have some lunch and be a part of the crowd but at a distance.”
Outside of the West Temple campus, Sterzinger explained that turf is being installed on the football field.
The architect added a caveat about the work: “This is the time when the contractors will start slowing down — or tapering down in terms of work effort — along the way.”
As construction continues on the $106 million campus, Lake Belton High School staff had their first meeting Monday, Principal Jill Ross said on Twitter.
Over at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road, the exterior of the $2.15 million orchestra addition project is starting to take shape.
Finishing touches on the school’s new entrance are being made, Sterzinger said. One of those details is a mosaic near the front of the campus.
“They’re going to start placing the B logo and some of the words that represent the campus,” Sterzinger said.
Belton High School Principal Ben Smith previously told the Telegram the mosaic will have the district’s signature Belton B with three words surrounding it: Character, service and excellence.
“We feel like those are three words we hope that exemplify a Belton High School student while they’re here and once they graduate,” Smith said in December.
The orchestra addition should wrap up in the next few months, Sterzinger said.
“We’re starting to discuss and prepare for the summer of ‘20 work, which will be the renovation of the band hall … and be able to roll through final completion with that one,” he said.
Both projects will be completed before the new school year starts in August.