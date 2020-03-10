The Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Council will begin its annual luncheon next week with a talk from a Fort Hood commanding officer.
Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding officer of 13th Sustainment Command on the post, will give attendees an insider’s look of the post as well as the Defender Europe 20 exercise that is currently starting as part of his State of Fort Hood speech.
The talk will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom, 1749 Scott Blvd.
Those interested in attending the luncheon can order tickets off of the chamber’s website, https://bit.ly/2W2d50A.