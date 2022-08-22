BELTON — Tax rates for Bell County residents will fall this fiscal year after the Commissioners Court approved its new rate and budget on Monday.
featured
Commissioners approve lower tax rate with $129 million budget
Tags
TDT Shane Monaco
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cameron police sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Former Rogers church treasurer indicted
- UPDATE: Temple Police apprehend two juveniles and a man in armed robbery
- Man indicted in Temple shooting after asking police if they found his cellphone
- Just getting started: Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage
- Free dog vaccinations planned in Temple Saturday
- Abbott to visit Temple manufacturing facility Tuesday
- Shirley Mae Hilbert Gilliland, age 92, died August 11, 2022
- 155-acre tract rezoned for housing, retail in West Temple