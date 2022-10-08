Temple-based Perry Office Plus has expanded its reach in Central Texas by purchasing another office supply company.
Perry Office Plus, a provider of workplace products located in Temple since 1920, announced it acquired Georgetown-based V-Quest Office Machines & Supplies for an undisclosed price. Perry Office Plus, initially known as American Printing, is owned by Lynnsay and H.B. Macey of Temple.
The business acquisition will expand the company’s operations in the Central Texas region that includes Temple, Belton, Waco and Austin.
“All of us at Perry are eager to welcome the V-Quest team as we learn from each other and create a positive, seamless experience for our new customers,” Lynnsay Macey said in a news release. “This move also allows us to offer our services to even more workplaces throughout the Georgetown, Round Rock, Austin and Marble Falls areas.”
V-Quest was established in Belton in 1996 and originally sold printer supplies but later expanded into printing hardware and service. V-Quest moved to Georgetown in 2000 and began selling office supplies.
“We could not be happier to have chosen them and their team to serve our customers,” V-Quest said in a message to customers. “We believe Perry’s stability, buying power and values made them the right choice for this next step in the V-Quest story.”
Most of the current V-Quest staff will be joining the Perry team of more than 40, the news release said.
The acquisition is the company’s third since 2020. The company previously acquired the Austin branch of Tejas Office Products and the office supply division of Mackie Printing and Office Supplies in Waco.
The company said the acquisitions will help to keep these businesses locally-owned instead of being bought out by the larger big-box stores.
“Growth continues to be a focus for us,” H.B. Macey said. “It helps us stay competitive and continue providing our customers with a good value and outstanding service.”