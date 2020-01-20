BELTON — Moving takes time.
The Belton Economic Development Corp. certainly knows that. It has been planning to relocate from its current office inside the Central Texas Council of Governments building, 2180 N. Main St., to downtown for more than a decade.
Three years ago, the BEDC bought the former Tanner Roofing building, 117 N. East St., and planned to renovate it. Those plans, though, are no more. Instead, the BEDC is set to purchase half of the building at 412 E. Central Ave. — which also houses the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This is an ideal location for us,” BEDC Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez said. “It’s a model that is standard or normal across the state for chambers of commerce and EDCs to co-locate together. The two entities provide value for one another and for the business community overall.”
For example, the Temple Chamber of Commerce and Temple EDC are located inside the same building at Santa Fe Plaza, 201 Santa Fe Way.
The space the Belton Economic Development Corp. is eyeing is currently owned by lawyer Mickey Wade, who plans to retire and sell his side of the building. Wade owns 40 percent of the structure while the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce owns 60 percent.
The BEDC will buy Wade’s stake of the building for $215,000. The Belton City Council unanimously approved a contract for the BEDC to buy it.
“I think it’s a great solution. I think it’s great for the chamber. I think it’s great for the EDC,” said Councilman David K. Leigh, who is on the chamber board of directors. “Being able to mosh all of that together for a one-stop shop, I think, that’s been … the vision for a long time.”
The Belton EDC has spent about $230,000 for the 8,600 square-foot East Street building. That includes the initial purchase, asbestos abatement, some demolition plans and designating it a historic building.
“The East Street building can be anything,” Hernandez said. “We felt like bigger picture it’s better for the community for us to occupy this space (on Central Avenue) that has limitations and make available this larger building that can be retail, a restaurant, it can be offices — it can be a combination of things.”
Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said he is excited to see what the East Street building becomes.
“It’s a pretty cool property,” Councilman Guy O’Banion said.
A for sale sign is already hanging on a window of the former Tanner Building.
“We’ve had some interest in the East Street building,” Hernandez said. “I anticipate by February I may have a contract or two for the board to consider. I don’t think we’ll have a problem selling our building and getting back what we put into the building.”