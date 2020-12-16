A boil water notice issued after an outage Monday by the East Bell Water Supply Corp. has been lifted.
Customers affected by the notice live on Highway 53 west of FM 3117, including Little Flock Road, Bob White Road, Friendship Lane, Dairy Road, Lavendusky Drive and the Elm Creek subdivision (Limewood Lane, Lemonwood Lane, Little Elm Loop and Osage Lane).
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 16, 2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Randy Frei, Allen Frei or Cheryl Walden at 254-985-2611.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.