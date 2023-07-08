The perimeter of Temple City Hall’s parking lot was lined with pop-up tents Saturday as small businesses gathered to sell their crafts, produce and more at the Temple Small Business Coalition’s Market on the Square.
JD McBride, a founding member of the Temple Small Business Coalition and owner of Fire Base Brewing Co. in downtown Temple, said around 24 vendors showed up to the July market, which is pretty typical for the monthly event.
Vendors were grateful for the event and welcomed the opportunity to generate some foot traffic while spreading word about their local businesses.
Candace Green, owner of Pixel Pea Co. in Temple, had a tent set up to sell her stickers, resin art, cups, shirts and more. Green said Saturday was her first time at Market at the Square, but she knows how invaluable markets such as this are to her 7-month-old business and already has taken steps to make sure she comes back.
“(The market) really is a great way — being a new, small business to the community — to get my name out there and put a face to my business,” Green said. “We’re new so come check us out. … I went ahead and signed up for all of the markets for the rest of the year.”
Briana Drennan, who co-owns Waco’s Matriarch Medicine with Leslie DeMarco, said they try to bring their apothecary to markets all around Central Texas. Last month was their first time at the Temple event, and they’ve signed up for the rest of the year as well.
“We’re trying to get the word out,” Drennan said. “Leslie goes to the Waco farmer market, and I’m kind of the second foot on it. ... We’re branching out, getting the word out about natural medicines. ”
McBride said that kind of exposure is exactly why the Temple Small Business Coalition holds the event and only charges vendors $15 to have a booth.
“I believe we’re one of the cheapest markets out here for vendors,” McBride said. “The intention is for this to be a community event and to be an event that supports the small businesses. It’s not for us to make money.”
According to McBride, the vendor fee goes right back into the project, allowing them to hold a few bigger events throughout the year such as Food Truck Frenzy.
“During Food Truck Frenzy, we’ll have food trucks lining the entire parking lot, live music, a bounce house,” McBride said. “The reason we have the fee is so we can put on those bigger events and pay for the bounce house, the light sets, the band and stuff like that.”
McBride said the food truck event can triple the number of vendors they see.
“On regular market days, we’ll have 20 to 30 vendors,” McBride said. “But during Food Truck Frenzies, we get close to 60 plus the food trucks, which are another 20 to 25.”
Market on the Square is held on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Temple City Hall parking lot. The next Food Truck Frenzy is planned for Dec. 9.
The events are free to anyone who wants to stop by and shop around. Anyone wanting to register as a vendor can visit the Temple Small Business Coalition Facebook page to view all of the events scheduled for the year and follow the ticket link to the registration form.