Market on the Square

Briana Drennan works Saturday at the Matriarch Medicine booth while her children Obadiah seek refuge from the heat under the booth table at the Temple Small Business Coalition “Market on the Square” in the City Hall parking lot in downtown Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The perimeter of Temple City Hall’s parking lot was lined with pop-up tents Saturday as small businesses gathered to sell their crafts, produce and more at the Temple Small Business Coalition’s Market on the Square.