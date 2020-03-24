The Temple VA has moved food bank services to a new location.
The regularly scheduled pantry visit will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot at American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple.
These changes are due to actions being taken by the VA in response to the coronavirus crisis. Veterans participating in the food pantry services are asked to adhere to a six-foot social distance between others, according to a news release.
Pre-assembled boxes will be given to veterans participating in the food pantry event in Temple.
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System urges veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of coronavirus, flu or cold to call 1-800-423-2111 before coming to the Temple VA facilities. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to veterans enrolled for VA health care.
All CTVHCS facilities are conducting mandatory screening to rapidly identify individuals who may have symptoms of respiratory illness and direct them for further triage and treatment. Patients should plan to arrive well in advance of appointments time to comply with the screening process, the release said. Entrances to the Temple VA are limited, maps detailing the entrances are available at: www.centraltexas.va.gov/visitors/campus_Screening.asp.
No visitors are currently allowed at the Temple VA.
Access to the Community Living Centers — VA nursing homes — domiciliary, residential units and visitation to the inpatient units is no longer permitted. These units are being strictly monitored to protect patients deemed more vulnerable and at higher risk, the release said.
For more information, visit the website at www.centraltexas.va.gov/.