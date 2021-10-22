Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will hold its annual awards luncheon next week in Killeen.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Blvd., Killeen.
This awards luncheon serves as an opportunity to recognize local employers, Workforce Solutions alumni and leaders within the Central Texas community.
Local leaders including Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, are among the leaders expected to attend the event.