Impact Therapy Solutions announced that Samantha Gebler has joined its practice in Temple.
Gebler has a broad skill set and specializes in treating athletes and older adults with chronic pain, stroke, joint replacement and athletic injury repairs, according to a news release.
Gebler, a former college athlete, worked alongside athletic training staff, providing care for soccer and baseball teams.
She began her therapy career working primarily with the elderly, most often treating those who suffered from a stroke or amputation.
Gebler received her undergraduate degree in health science and her doctor of physical therapy from Utica College in Utica, N.Y.
“Samantha brings a great skill set and is ready to serve our community. She has already become an essential member of our Impact team,” Elijah St. John, Impact Therapy Solutions owner, said.
Impact Therapy Solutions, 201 Paloma Drive, offers aquatic therapy, dry needling, massage therapy and other services to patients in the greater Temple area.