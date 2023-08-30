Paul Romer, the city of Belton’s communications director, announced Wednesday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the Bell County Commissioner Precinct 3 seat.
Romer, 53, is a former award-winning Temple Daily Telegram journalist who has lived in Precinct 3 for five years after moving from Lorena in McLennan County. Romer served four years on the Lorena City Council when he lived there.
“Today I announce my intention to seek public office as the Bell County Commissioner for Precinct 3,” Romer said in a news release. “When the filing period opens in November, I plan to file with the Republican Party.”
Bill Schumann, the Precinct 3 commissioner for more than 11 years, announced in July that he would not run for reelection in 2024.
Romer said he was familiar with issues affecting Bell County and Central Texas, including growth, wastewater and transportation issues affecting the region.
“I have lived in Precinct 3 for five years, and followed local Bell County issues for 15 years, first as a journalist for the Temple Daily Telegram and later as public information officer and director of communications at the city of Belton,” Romer said. “Previously, I lived in McLennan County for 18 years and served on the Lorena City Council for four years, among other community service endeavors.”
“During my time on the Lorena City Council, several important initiatives moved forward including the expansion of Interstate 35, construction of a regional wastewater treatment facility, and hiring a new city manager,” he said.
Romer has worked for the city of Belton since November 2012. As part of the Belton leadership team, he supported City Council priorities to maintain a low tax rate, improve infrastructure, enhance public services and foster economic growth.
Romer said he wanted to use his leadership skills serve Precinct 3 residents. If elected, Romer said he would pledge for good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, collaborate with local law enforcement and emergency services in support of public safety, advocate for improved roads, bridges and utilities to support economic growth and connectivity, engage with local businesses to encourage job creation and sustainable development, and maintain open communications with constituents.
“My goal is to use collaboration, transparency, and innovative solutions to aid in the continued growth and prosperity of Precinct 3,” Romer said.
In 2011, Romer was named Star Reporter of the Year for his Telegram articles about government and courts in the 2A division by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors, now Texas Managing Editors.
Romer also worked as a school teacher in the Chilton Independent School District for three years and was news producer for KXXV-TV from 2000 to 2001.
Romer and his wife Brandy, a Belton High School teacher, have four adult children and two grandchildren.