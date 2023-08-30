Paul Romer

Paul Romer, the city of Belton's communications director, announced Wednesday he will run for the Precinct 3 seat on the Bell County Commissioners Court. Romer is a former Telegram reporter.

 Courtesy

Paul Romer, the city of Belton’s communications director, announced Wednesday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the Bell County Commissioner Precinct 3 seat.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com