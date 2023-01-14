Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.07 billion in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit solid economic growth and stability. Bell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties and Coryell County, reported increases in January compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw a slight increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $2.76 million, a 2.74% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $675,198, a 19.37% rise.
The total January allocations for Texas represent a 7.6% increase from the allocations distributed during January 2022. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
The county will receive $2.65 million in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 7.95% from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $2.68 million in sales tax revenue, a 3.02% increase, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $870,912, an 8.75% increase.
Nolanville is receiving $146,136, an 11.94% increase.
Troy will get $106,273, a hefty 73.88% increase.
Salado is set to receive $78,709 this month, a 7.16% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $28,754, a 5.21% decrease.
Holland is receiving $11,479, a 19.85% increase.
Little River-Academy is expected to receive $10,967, a 1.37% increase.
Coryell County will receive $292,019, 0.46% less than January last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 1.63% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $557,416.
Gatesville experienced a 5.20% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $231,331.
Milam County will receive $191,330, an increase of 39.72% from January 2022.
Cameron is expected to receive $96,066, an 8.83% increase.
Rockdale will receive $82,273, a 29.94% increase.
Thorndale will get $19,365, a 1.85% increase.
Milano is set to receive $16,125, a 24.74% increase.