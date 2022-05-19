The Chisholm Trail District of the Boy Scouts of America awarded Cynthia Hernandez — Belton Economic Development Corporation’s executive director — and Andy Andersen — KCEN-TV’s chief meteorologist — with its annual Silver Eagle Award on Thursday for their community leadership, impact and achievements.
The recognition, which was awarded to state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, last year, was presented during an hour-long luncheon at the Temple College Pavilion.
“The best part about this event is that it recognizes someone who is doing great work for the community, for the youth and for the families,” Devin Morgan, with the Boy Scouts of America’s Longhorn Council, told the Telegram. “Recipients don’t have to have a scouting background … but they exemplify those morals and values that we always teach.”
Hernandez called the recognition an honor.
“I am grateful for this recognition … but I certainly do not do it alone,” she said when accepting her award. “I have a great team of people who have supported me and have mentored me and have built me up and have taught me how to be a leader with a servant’s heart.”
That attitude, Hernandez emphasized, is undoubtedly present throughout the Boy Scouts of America — an organization that has 12 troops in the area.
“You are building young men and women that are contributing to the community,” she said. “I see that day in and day out — whether it’s walking down the sidewalk and seeing the projects that have happened, different events, or sitting at city council meetings and watching. The troops come in and out to learn about what happens in public service.”
Andersen, who is an Eagle Scout, shared Hernandez’s gratitude and reflected on some of his own memories in Boy Scouts.
“When they called me and said, ‘We’d like to give you an award,’ I just figured the paperwork had finally gone through for my weather merit badge,” he joked when first accepting his award.
However, Andersen quickly became more serious.
“I made Vigil Honor in the (Boy Scout of America’s) Order of the Arrow when I was an adult leader,” he said. “It’s something that is given to you, not so much for what you’ve done, but for what you’re expected to do in life. I have tried to live up to that expectation, giving back to the scouting program and the community, as much as I could and I thank you for recognizing that.”
Andersen emphasized how he would be nowhere without that same support.
“If it wasn’t for the community, I wouldn’t be here. If I didn’t have the support of the viewers, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be gone,” he said. “They would find somebody else to get the viewers in … so it’s very important to me to give them back to the community that has helped and supported me in the 24-some-odd years I’ve been here.”
After having recognized two exceptional leaders in the local community on Thursday, Morgan is ready to help develop the next generation of leaders.
“Scouting as a whole is about helping youth and giving them an opportunity to build those leadership skills that they can use in whatever career they go into,” he said. “There’s a lot of hours that volunteers put in … but they take those extra hours because they know this is the future generation and the future generation needs that time and effort.”