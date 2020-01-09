Temple College will host a free veterans benefits assistance day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Arnold Student Union, 2600 S. First St.
Representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Mobile Vet Center Outreach Unit will be available to help connect veterans and family members with a broad range of resources available to assist with the transition to civilian life.
Services that veterans can receive referrals to include readjustment counseling, substance abuse counseling, employment counseling, marriage and family counseling, bereavement counseling and sexual trauma counseling. Disabled American Veterans National Service Officers and VA representatives also will be available to assist with benefits assistance and claims filing information.
The event is open to all veterans, regardless of whether they are enrolled at Temple College.
For more information, contact Amanda Travis at 254-298-8767.