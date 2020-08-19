An effort to restore downtown Temple’s historic Professional Building is now set to receive support from the city.
A resolution to give a developer financial incentives to rehabilitate the building is set to be voted on Thursday at the Temple City Council meeting. The Council had set the groundwork for the incentives during its Aug. 6 meeting by unanimously voting to designate the site as the city of Temple’s tax Abatement Reinvestment Zone No. 41 on a first reading.
Incentives for the project proposed by the city would abate some or all of the property’s taxes for 10 years.
VKDM Investment LLC, the builders of the project, plan on investing about $3.8 million into the building located at 103 E. Central Ave. — across the street from the Arcadia Theater and Hawn Hotel, which also being redeveloped.
“I am just ecstatic about this whole project, with (this and) the Hawn,” Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said. “We have waited for (many) years to have this revitalized and we just want to talk all of those involved for making it happen.”
The project aims to restore the currently vacant building to house businesses on its ground floor and apartments on the floors above.
Apartments in the building will either have one or two bedrooms, along with access to a tenant fitness center and storage areas. The building will have a common rooftop area for residents.
The redevelopment aims to restore the building to its original look — with the goal that changes to the structure won’t be visible from the street.
Taxes on the property would be completely abated for the first five years, falling by 10 percent for each of the next five years until it hits 50 percent. City officials said that, if approved, the abated taxes would potentially be more than $210,000 over the life of the project, using the city’s fiscal year 2021 tax rates.
While the city owns the building, VKDM will be able to lease the site from the city for $1 per year for the first 10 years, according to the agreement.
“Under the proposed agreement, the city will lease (the) property located at 301 E. Central Ave., 5 S. Sixth St., and 7 S. Sixth St. to use as a parking area to serve the proposed development,” Temple spokesman Cody Weems said. “The term of the lease will begin on the date of substantial completion of the improvements to (the building) and end on the earlier of 10 years from the date of substantial completion or upon completion of a public parking garage within a 3-block radius of (the property).”
City officials said that the developer would need to obtain a building permit for the improvements by Oct. 3, and complete the project before the end of October 2021, according to the tax abatement agreement.