Damarius Thomas takes pride in his craft.
The 16-year-old, who is enrolled in the Career and Technical Education Center’s construction program at Temple High, has spent the past couple of weeks building “keepsake boxes” that are currently for sale.
Thomas has dedicated several hours of his days for each box’s construction, and today is the last opportunity for area residents to purchase items crafted by him and other CTE students through their “Christmas Creations” fundraiser — sales that benefits each program’s activity accounts for future projects.
“I like our environment and how hands-on the construction program is,” Thomas, a sophomore, said. “This (fundraiser) feels different because I want to perfect each item even more since it’s for somebody else.”
A variety of items are for sale this year in addition to the construction program’s keepsake boxes. Items include candle holders, Christmas card sets, Christmas ornaments, paw balm for dogs, holiday dog treats, cutting boards, playdough and sugar cookie kits.
A full list of available items for sale can be found online and purchased at bit.ly/2KdMVnG.
Denise Ayres, Temple High’s CTE director, said planning for Christmas Creations first began in October.
“Teachers took students through a brainstorming process to determine what they could make for Christmas gifts that would represent their program … and it just went from there,” she said.
About 86 percent of Temple High’s student body is taking at least one CTE course this semester, and Ayres emphasized how almost every student has had a hand in its fundraising effort.
“The bulk of the work probably does fall on the (upperclassmen) students, but students across all the programs’ areas are involved in the process in some capacity,” she said.
Ayres detailed how Temple High’s health science program is a perfect example of that teamwork, as its students made bath bombs together — a compacted mixture of bathing ingredients that disperse when placed in water.
“The bath bombs were made by the pharmacy technology students because it relates to their curriculum … but students from other areas of the program packaged them and got them ready for sale,” she said.
Ayres expressed her gratitude to the Temple community for its support throughout this year’s fundraising effort.
“It’s through services and activities like this that learning comes to life for students,” she said. “This is the first year we’ve done Christmas Creations, and I would like to thank the community for the support that they’ve shown through the purchase of the projects. This entire project is a perfect example of ways that students can provide student services to the community, while also learning their content.”
Pickup for purchased items will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at Temple High, 415 N. 31st St.