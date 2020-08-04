BELTON — The tax rate levied by the city of Belton for 2021 may be its lowest in more than 20 years.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to set the proposed tax rate for the next budget at 64 cents. That is a decrease of nearly 2 cents from the current rate of 65.98 cents — the tax Belton has levied since 2012.
Belton’s proposed budget calls for expenditures to grow by 3 percent to more than $29.6 million and revenues to increase by nearly 8 percent to $31.7 million.
“This would be the lowest tax rate the city has ever (recently) had,” City Manager Sam Listi said.
The tax rate may be decreasing, but tax bills would still increase because of higher appraisals. Belton’s 2020 certified value is more than $1.4 billion — a 16.3 percent increase over last year’s value of almost $1.26 billion.
Under the proposed rate, the average homeowner would pay $1,234.62 to the city — a $66 increase. The average home value here is $192,909 — an increase of $15,791 over last year’s average home value.
To bring in the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year, the City Council would have to set the tax rate at 63.01 cents. That rate is called the no-new-revenue tax rate.
Because Belton has a population under 30,000, the City Council could have considered pushing the tax rate up to 69.2 cents. That rate is called the de minimis rate. It allows smaller cities to generate an additional $500,000 in revenue.
Belton’s voter-approval tax rate is 66.86 cents. However, because the de minimis rate is higher, that rate effectively acts as Belton’s voter-approval rate, Finance Director Mike Rodgers said.
“You can see how (the de minimis rate) would benefit smaller cities because it is higher,” Rodgers told the Council.
Councilman Guy O’Banion suggested lowering the tax rate beyond 64 cents to give residents more relief.
He said the city could fund some initiatives — such as hiring additional police officers and put money toward Belton’s street maintenance plan — at a lower rate because it is likely sales tax revenue will likely come in higher than expected. Additionally, O’Banion said the city could dip into the nearly $14.3 million fund balance to cover the cost of some initiatives.
“I am concerned about going below that (64 cents),” Listi said. “There are a lot of unknowns in the air.”
Councilman Dan Kirkley echoed Listi. Kirkley said no one is sure what COVID-19 will do as schools reopen and as the winter approaches.
“I think the 64 cents … is a good place to be right at this minute. It gives us the ability to do a little more if we can,” Kirkley said. “I also feel strongly for our citizens and our neighbors. I think 64 (cents) is good.”
Councilman Craig Pearson agreed with Kirkley about setting the proposed rate at 64 cents. Over the next month, Pearson wants to see how sales taxes come in and whether COVID-19 figures improve.
Residents can sound off on the proposed tax rate during a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.