BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Department issued a boil water notice Monday for some customers.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in the Mackey Ranch and Old Moody roads, including Hodge Road and Westgate 1 and 11 Road. A leak on Mackey Ranch Road prompted the notice.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The water department will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call the water department at 254-859-5700 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or 254-640-0721 after hours.