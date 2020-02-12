Allison Dickson has managed to collect well over a thousand stuffed animals over the past four years for the local children’s hospital and a variety of agencies in Temple that help children.
The stuffed animals have included a lion, owl, hedgehog and this year’s fox, which sell for $25 with $10 going toward funding the Temple Proud Scholarship, a scholarship with the Temple Education Foundation that is awarded to a Temple High School senior who plans on continuing his or her education at Temple College.
Education is important to Dickson, who graduated from Temple High, Southwestern University and Baylor Law School, where she has endowed scholarships in her name.
Since 532 foxes were sold in 2019, additional money will be added to the scholarships and McLane Children’s and Foster Love will receive additional funding as well.
“It’s been an exceptional year,” Dickson said.
On Wednesday, Candace Cartwright, executive director of Foster Love Bell County, and Beth Bender, child life specialist at McLane Children’s Medical Center, were on hand to collect their foxes.
Temple Wildcats provided the muscle, transferring the boxes of foxes to the appropriate vehicles for their ride to their chosen destinations.
Dickson has a special love for Temple High, where she graduated and was named Homecoming Queen.
Dickson had planned to give out the foxes at Christmas, but she ended up in the hospital for a short stay.
The year before, Dickson ended up in the hospital during the holiday for a longer period of time, Dec. 22 to April 29, the hedgehog was distributed in July.
This year, Finley the fox became a part of Valentine’s celebrations.
Raising Cane’s participated in the fundraiser this year and provided 100 stuffed dogs dressed in patriotic outfits.
As in the past, McLane Children’s Medical Center will benefit from the annual stuffed toy drive, receiving a Finley toy for every inpatient room.
Dickson, a Temple native, was diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman muscular dystrophy when she was 15 months old. She spent many holidays hospitalized and knows it’s not much fun. She said she thought this project would bring some joy to children who have to spend Christmas away from home.
In years past, there has been a second organization that received the stuffed toys as well. This year, Foster Love of Bell County will take ownership of a number of Finleys.
About this time last year, Foster Love Bell County opened up a facility in Belton to serve the children in the child welfare system and their advocates.
Candace Cartwright, Foster Love executive director, was a foster parent and recognized the needs of area foster children.
Cartwright started a couple of projects to benefit foster children and invited her friends to join the efforts. The projects grew in size and number and beyond the scope of a friends group. There was a need for more structure and Cartwright put together a board made of people with experience with foster care system.
Cartwright said the stuffed toys will be given to children and sibling groups who visit Foster Love over the year. There are adoption events where the toy fox will be a good fit.
Finely was for sale in November for $25, with half going toward the purchase of the stuffed toy and the remaining going toward the Temple Education Foundation for a scholarship in Dickson’s name to a Temple High senior who will be continuing their education at Temple College.
The scholarship criteria are based on need, academics and community involvement, Dickson said.
Bender said Finley the fox will be given out to the hospitalized patients and used in the annual Teddy Bear Clinic next month.