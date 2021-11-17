East Bell County Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday due to a water main repair.
The boil notice affects customers who live in the Elm Creek subdivision, and west of FM 3117, along State Highway 53, Little Flock Road, Bob White Road, Tower Road, Dairy Road and Friendship Lane.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. If lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain drinking water from another suitable source.
When the water is safe to drink, the supplier will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may call Randy Frei, Allen Frei or Cheryl Walden at 254-985-2611.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.